$0.42 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ichor by 391.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ichor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

