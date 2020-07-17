$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 32,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,533. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.98. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

