-$0.58 EPS Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after buying an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,241,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. 676,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,946,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 3.39. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

