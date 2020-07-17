-$0.61 EPS Expected for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 180.70% and a negative net margin of 1,035.38%.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arcadia Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 11,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.