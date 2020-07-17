$0.69 EPS Expected for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 51job.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $111.73 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBS shares. BidaskClub cut 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 51job has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,306. 51job has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 51job by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,690,000 after purchasing an additional 385,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 51job by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,846,000 after purchasing an additional 170,150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of 51job by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,366,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 51job by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,035,000 after purchasing an additional 80,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 64,854 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.