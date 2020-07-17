-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.75). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 323.82% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XERS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

XERS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 18,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,045.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at $417,100.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

