$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,675. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

