12,071 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

