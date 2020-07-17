1,295 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 299,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.15. 41,863,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,083,738. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $269.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

