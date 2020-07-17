1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Piper Sandler

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,169. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.99. 1life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that 1life Healthcare will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $88,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $4,883,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $278,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

