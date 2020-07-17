$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.84 billion to $11.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,284,000 after purchasing an additional 297,321 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,694,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,218,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 317,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,438. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

