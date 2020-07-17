$21.20 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to post $21.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. Athenex posted sales of $22.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $118.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.17 million to $121.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $147.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athenex.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

ATNX traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 9,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,307. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $987.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,902,624.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after buying an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 44.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after buying an additional 1,237,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Athenex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 89,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athenex by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.