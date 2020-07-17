21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VNET has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.80 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.93.

VNET traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.61. 9,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 0.36. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

