2,200 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,260,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CSFB reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.21. 2,896,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

