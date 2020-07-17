2,667 Shares in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $423,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,629.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $11,157,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.08.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.51. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

