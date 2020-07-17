28,076 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,112,000 after buying an additional 2,211,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after buying an additional 2,163,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after buying an additional 2,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

NYSE AZN opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.