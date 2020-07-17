2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWOU. KeyCorp began coverage on 2U in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 2U from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.23.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.78.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,957,000 after buying an additional 1,557,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 995,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $19,968,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after buying an additional 824,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 19.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after buying an additional 824,595 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.