3,362 Shares in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

WCN traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $101.00. 37,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,809. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

