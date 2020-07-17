$38.55 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $38.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $32.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $159.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.15 million to $162.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $167.92 million, with estimates ranging from $161.26 million to $183.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million.

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,978.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,825 shares of company stock valued at $282,976. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.