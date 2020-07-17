3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.64. 1,298,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average of $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

