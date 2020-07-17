$558.08 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce $558.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $642.50 million and the lowest is $481.88 million. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 676,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,946,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 3.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

