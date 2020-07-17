935 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 935 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.08. 15,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.44. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.80.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

