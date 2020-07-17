A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 188,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,990. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.