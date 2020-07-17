A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. 1,035,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

