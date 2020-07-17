A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 864.4% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,995,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,565,781. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.