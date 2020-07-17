Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.81.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 91,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,170. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

