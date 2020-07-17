AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

