AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 3.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

