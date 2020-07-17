ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACADIA's sole marketed drug Nuplazid recorded strong sales since its launch. The drug’s label expansion program also looks promising with several studies currently underway, targeting various CNS disorders. In June, ACADIA filed a supplemental new drug application seeking approval of Nuplazid for dementia-related psychosis, a potential second indication for the drug. If approved, the drug’s eligible patient population will be expanded and sales driven higher in the future as well. However, sole dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a concern. Any regulatory and developmental setback for the drug will hurt the stock severely. Moreover, acute competition remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACAD. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,454. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,425.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,422 shares of company stock worth $20,980,615. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

