Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.67. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,186,803 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

