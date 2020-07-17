Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 8,974 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 299,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.11. 40,604,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,083,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

