AceD (ACED) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. AceD has a market capitalization of $156,806.07 and approximately $2,682.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000525 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,498,111 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

