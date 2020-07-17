Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.07.

NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 6,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 561,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 275,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 36.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 455,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122,111 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

