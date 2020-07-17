Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADPT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.17.

ADPT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $591,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,656 shares of company stock valued at $27,591,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.