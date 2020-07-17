Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.65. 1,509,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,622 shares of company stock worth $12,254,174. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

