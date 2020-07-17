Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €920.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €920.00 ($1,033.71) target price on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($775.28) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €858.63 ($964.75).

