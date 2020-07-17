Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays set a €920.00 ($1,033.71) price target on Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €858.63 ($964.75).

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.