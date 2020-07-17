Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADYYF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

ADYYF stock traded down $23.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,575.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,424.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,043.44. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $620.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.80.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

