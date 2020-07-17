Adyen’s (ADYEY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADYEY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 135,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,555. Adyen has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.