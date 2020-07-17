AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Cut to $18.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

AES has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. 93,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. AES has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

