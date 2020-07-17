AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 17,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,846. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

