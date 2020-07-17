Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 20,745 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $17.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.