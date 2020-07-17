Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,611 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.6% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

