Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $191.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

