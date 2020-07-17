Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,199 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $163.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

