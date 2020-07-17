Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55.

