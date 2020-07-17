Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.