Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

