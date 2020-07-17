Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,528,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after buying an additional 230,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after buying an additional 131,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $81.27 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20.

