Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 868 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $323.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.